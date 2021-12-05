Send us a Text Message.

THE SAFETY DANCE

DECEMBER 05, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 7

SHOW NOTES:

We ask in Episode #7: What is the cost of making safety the primary goal of our lives? This episode engages that question and evaluates current observable trends in society that reflect the prioritization of safety above all else. How safe is safe enough?



