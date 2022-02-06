The Road Less Travelled

Send us a Text Message.

Episode #16 is the first time I conduct an interview for an episode. Join me for an engaging conversation with Pete Gahagan— entrepreneur, philosopher, and farmer. We lightly touch on education, macroeconomics, and other topics. I think you'll enjoy Pete's perspective. Thank you for your continued support.

Stanley Milgram: https://psychology.fas.harvard.edu/people/stanley-milgram



Stanford Prison Experiment: https://www.prisonexp.org

