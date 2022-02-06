The Road Less Travelled

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED
FEBRUARY 06, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 16
SHOW NOTES:
Episode #16 is the first time I conduct an interview for an episode. Join me for an engaging conversation with Pete Gahagan— entrepreneur, philosopher, and farmer. We lightly touch on education, macroeconomics, and other topics. I think you'll enjoy Pete's perspective. Thank you for your continued support.
Stanley Milgram: https://psychology.fas.harvard.edu/people/stanley-milgram
Stanford Prison Experiment: https://www.prisonexp.org
Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile
