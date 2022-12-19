The subtlecain Podcast
The Reason
The Reason

subtlecain
Dec 19, 2022
THE REASON

 
DECEMBER 18, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 42

SHOW NOTES:

Today, Episode 42, I offer a seasonal metaphor for the technocratic agenda, share some news about further developments in the mission, and ask you to consider the difference between knowledge and wisdom. Thank you for your continued support!

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

