The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Synchronicity Part 3
0:00
-35:35

Synchronicity Part 3

subtlecain
Jun 24, 2023
Share

Send us a Text Message.

SYNCHRONICITY PART 3

JUNE 23, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 52

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 52, we finish up the series covering Jacques Ellul's book, Propaganda: The Formation of Men's Attitudes. We cover the difference between vertical and horizontal propaganda, why it is significant, and what the implications are. We also consider the way advances in information technology have augmented and accelerated the impact propaganda has on our lives.

Suggested Reading:
Propaganda: The Formation of Men's Attitudes- Jacques Ellul
The Crowdsourced Panopticon- Jeremy Weissman
The Rape of  the Mind- Joost Meerloo
The Crowd: The Study of the Popular Mind- Gustav Le Bon

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain