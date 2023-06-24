Send us a Text Message.

SYNCHRONICITY PART 3

JUNE 23, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 52

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 52, we finish up the series covering Jacques Ellul's book, Propaganda: The Formation of Men's Attitudes. We cover the difference between vertical and horizontal propaganda, why it is significant, and what the implications are. We also consider the way advances in information technology have augmented and accelerated the impact propaganda has on our lives.



Suggested Reading:

Propaganda: The Formation of Men's Attitudes- Jacques Ellul

The Crowdsourced Panopticon- Jeremy Weissman

The Rape of the Mind- Joost Meerloo

The Crowd: The Study of the Popular Mind- Gustav Le Bon



Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.