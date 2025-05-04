I’ve agreed to co-host with David Gardener on a bi-weekly basis for these Sunday chats. I’ll post them here as another way to share. I hope you all had a blessed day.
We had the kids over today, got a puppy yesterday, and got some of the garden planted. It’s beautiful here in Oshkosh, with only minimal cloud-seeding and lots of work to do around the house.
I’m heading out to read on the porch. I met an author at the Lakefly Writers Conference yesterday and bought his book. I’ll let you know how it is.
Be well, be grateful, and be wary of technophile snake oil salesmen!
Great first go today! Laughing at the darkness is the way forward.