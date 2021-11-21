Send us a Text Message.

STICKS AND STONES

NOVEMBER 21, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 5

SHOW NOTES:

Episode #5 focuses on the importance of words. Language can be used to build up or to tear down, to free us or to enslave us. In this episode, I share some quotes whose powerful words caught my eye. You'll find these quotes and many more at https://www.azquotes.com, a website I read often and enjoy.

