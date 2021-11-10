The subtlecain Podcast
subtlecain
Nov 10, 2021
STEP BACK TECHNOCRAT

NOVEMBER 09, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1          

SHOW NOTES:

This between-formal-episodes show came out of the blue and took me by surprise. There are moments when I feel prompted to speak then and there. I can't possibly wait until the promised date of my next scheduled podcast to say what's on my mind! I had one of those moments tonight. That's why you'll find this episode to be more of a running commentary on my recent observations than a look at a specific topic. In it, I share a little more about my background and about the passion that has inspired me to begin this endeavor.

I sincerely appreciate the feedback I have received, including the constructive criticism. Your contributions to the show make this possible. If you're interested in submitting your artwork for episodes, I would be happy to check it out and will post it! The next formal episode will be released, as scheduled, on Sunday, November 14th.

 Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
