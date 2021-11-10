Send us a Text Message.

STEP BACK TECHNOCRAT

NOVEMBER 09, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1

SHOW NOTES:

This between-formal-episodes show came out of the blue and took me by surprise. There are moments when I feel prompted to speak then and there. I can't possibly wait until the promised date of my next scheduled podcast to say what's on my mind! I had one of those moments tonight. That's why you'll find this episode to be more of a running commentary on my recent observations than a look at a specific topic. In it, I share a little more about my background and about the passion that has inspired me to begin this endeavor.

I sincerely appreciate the feedback I have received, including the constructive criticism. Your contributions to the show make this possible. If you're interested in submitting your artwork for episodes, I would be happy to check it out and will post it! The next formal episode will be released, as scheduled, on Sunday, November 14th.

