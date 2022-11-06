The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Sins of the Father Part 3
0:00
-25:17

Sins of the Father Part 3

subtlecain
Nov 06, 2022
Share

Send us a Text Message.

SINS OF THE FATHER PART 3

 
NOVEMBER 06, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 39

SHOW NOTES:

Today, Episode 39, is the last installment of this three-part series, though it won't be the last time we address the topic of eugenics. I'm quite capable of maintaining dispassionate objectivity about certain subjects, but I suppose we all have our kryptonite—and eugenics is mine. I ask you once again to consider the syllogism I proposed in Part 1 of this series. Below is a small collection of links for those interested in doing further research. 

Corbett Report links:
https://www.corbettreport.com/tag/eugenics

WEF Transhumanism Platitudes:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/04/transhumanism-advances-in-technology-could-already-put-evolution-into-hyperdrive-but-should-they

GMO Foods:
https://gmwatch.org/en

Jordan Peterson on Population Collapse:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcA3rI19jYM

WEF Climate Alarmism propaganda:
https://www.weforum.org/topics/climate-change

NIH Abortion and Race:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7436774

NIH Polypharmacy and pharmaceutical misconduct:
https://www.nia.nih.gov/news/dangers-polypharmacy-and-case-deprescribing-older-adults

War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America's Campaign to Create a Master Race:
http://www.waragainsttheweak.com

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain