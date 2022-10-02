The subtlecain Podcast
Sins of the Father Part 1
0:00
-28:45

Sins of the Father Part 1

subtlecain
Oct 02, 2022
SINS OF THE FATHER PART 1

 
OCTOBER 02, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 36

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 36, we begin looking into the history of early eugenics and refresh our deductive reasoning. Herbert Spencer, Charles Darwin, Thomas Robert Malthus, and Francis J. Galton are introduced in Part 1. As we progress through the topic, we will examine the historical manifestations of eugenics and investigate whether there are modern day examples of this ideology in practice under a new set of circumstances and terminology. Here's a hint, there appears to be a whole lot of lipstick on this particular pig...

NIH National Genome Research Institute:
https://www.genome.gov/about-genomics/fact-sheets/Eugenics-and-Scientific-Racism

Positive and Negative Eugenics- eugenicsarchive.ca:
https://eugenicsarchive.ca/discover/tree/5233c3ac5c2ec50000000086

War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America's Campaign to Create a Master Race:
http://www.waragainsttheweak.com

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

