The subtlecain Podcast

The subtlecain Podcast

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DIGILEAK WORLD
Apr 27

Spot on Aaron. I have been feeling that singularity pull from the Technate Agenda for a long time.

Nice examples. Other examples are the elimination of the use of cheques, money orders and cash, in lieu of Charge Card Monopolies that track and trace you. Something government, banks and Big business are all on board with. Much appreciated. Kman, editor, DIGILEAK News Not Noise (Bitchute)

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