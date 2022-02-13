Rusty Cage

Send us a Text Message.

Domestic violence is not something we like to talk about or even think about, but it is the daily reality for many. What preconceptions do we have about what it looks like or about the people who experience it? In Episode #17, we do some soul-searching. I share some information that I sincerely hope helps you understand this difficult topic. If you are a victim of domestic violence or have been a witness to it, I hope you can be encouraged by this content.

DHHS Domestic Violence: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Domestic-Violence.aspx



National Coalition Against Domestic Violence NCADV: https://www.ncadv.org



Wheel of Domestic Violence: https://www.thehotline.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2016/06/TAC-Power-and-Control-Wheel.pdf



Biderman's Chart of Coercion: https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf

