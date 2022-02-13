The subtlecain Podcast
RUSTY CAGE

FEBRUARY 13, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 17          

SHOW NOTES:

Domestic violence is not something we like to talk about or even think about, but it is the daily reality for many. What preconceptions do we have about what it looks like or about the people who experience it? In Episode #17, we do some soul-searching. I share some information that I sincerely hope helps you understand this difficult topic. If you are a victim of domestic violence or have been a witness to it, I hope you can be encouraged by this content.

DHHS Domestic Violence: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Domestic-Violence.aspx

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence NCADV: https://www.ncadv.org

Wheel of Domestic Violence: https://www.thehotline.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2016/06/TAC-Power-and-Control-Wheel.pdf

Biderman's Chart of Coercion: https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
