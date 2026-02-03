As you all know, I’ve been working hard to finally release my new book, Project NIMROD, Viveka Chronicles Book One.

You would have thought that I would have immediately sat down and typed up a big release post with all the fanfare and celebration one would expect. I’m an odd duck and it only occurred to me tonight that I hadn’t sent something official out. Whatever I am, it’s definitely not a publicist!

Many of you probably saw that David, from The Freedom Conversation podcast, already was gracious enough to have me on as a guest to discuss the book (among other things). For that I am extremely grateful. I have more guest appearances coming on various shows. I look forward to being able to discuss the book and the topics that it’s story tackles in narrative form.

I sincerely appreciate all of you and your support. I am already making some good progress on Book Two. I will diligently chip away at it as time permits. Life is busy! It brings me great joy though.

The book is available on Amazon (I know) but I self-published and own the rights, so I will be able to further my distribution to other platforms and distributors as I build relationships and hopefully get an official website up and running.

Here’s the link to the book on Amazon. Purchase Here!

Share

I hope you all know just how much it means to me that you share your valuable time with me.