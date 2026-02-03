Project NIMROD Release!
Viveka Chronicles Book One
As you all know, I’ve been working hard to finally release my new book, Project NIMROD, Viveka Chronicles Book One.
You would have thought that I would have immediately sat down and typed up a big release post with all the fanfare and celebration one would expect. I’m an odd duck and it only occurred to me tonight that I hadn’t sent something official out. Whatever I am, it’s definitely not a publicist!
Many of you probably saw that David, from The Freedom Conversation podcast, already was gracious enough to have me on as a guest to discuss the book (among other things). For that I am extremely grateful. I have more guest appearances coming on various shows. I look forward to being able to discuss the book and the topics that it’s story tackles in narrative form.
I sincerely appreciate all of you and your support. I am already making some good progress on Book Two. I will diligently chip away at it as time permits. Life is busy! It brings me great joy though.
The book is available on Amazon (I know) but I self-published and own the rights, so I will be able to further my distribution to other platforms and distributors as I build relationships and hopefully get an official website up and running.
Here’s the link to the book on Amazon. Purchase Here!
I hope you all know just how much it means to me that you share your valuable time with me.
LIke the premise of Book 1 - Looking forward to reading it....Kman, editor, DIGILEAK NEWS NOT NOISE - Bitchute - Sooke, BC