It has been brought to my attention that my episodes have not been playing anywhere but my Buzzsprout site. This is likely my attempt to muddle through the technicalities of podcast migration. I sincerely apologize for this. I have seen people subscribing to my Substack and was unaware of this issue. I am working to correct this issue. If any of you would like to listen to my episodes, they can all be found here: https://thesubtlecainpodcast.buzzsprout.com

I’m not going to pretend this is anything but my fault. Thank you for your patience and support. I hope to have this resolved soon.

Share