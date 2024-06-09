Share

I have recently made the decision to try and switch some things up with my podcast. It will be a little bit of a learning process, but I am sure that the end result will be beneficial. There is a certain amount of consolidation and rework that this will require and I humbly ask for patience while I sort it all out. In the mean time, I will continue to write articles and stay engaged with you all. I appreciate the support that I have thus far received on Substack and look forward to hearing from you.

Please feel free to message me directly and know that your comments, subscriptions and referrals are much appreciated. It is my intention to make this a one-stop shop for all things subtlecain. Please bear with me as I teach my Gen X mind how to navigate the differences.