PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE

MAY 22, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 27

SHOW NOTES:



Today we cover some ground regarding the connection between justice and the unintended(intended?) consequences of social media and the internet. What is the balance between accountability and anonymity? We also question the Egoist moral framework and its relevance to the discussion. Thank you for your continued support!



THE CROWDSOURCED PANOPTICON-JEREMY WEISSMAN:

https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538144312/The-Crowdsourced-Panopticon-Conformity-and-Control-on-Social-Media



THE RING OF GYGES-PLATO:

https://www.plato-philosophy.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/gyges-a.pdf



SIGMUND FREUD REFRESHER:

https://www.explorepsychology.com/id-ego-superego/



MIKE TYSON MEME:

https://engine.presearch.org/images?q=mike%20tyson%20meme%20online%20punch#view



MIKE TYSON STORY:

https://www.tmz.com/2022/04/21/mike-tyson-repeatedly-punches-man-face-plane-bloodies-passenger/



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.