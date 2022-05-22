The subtlecain Podcast
People Are People
People Are People

subtlecain
May 22, 2022
Send us a Text Message.

PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE

MAY 22, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 27

SHOW NOTES:

Today we cover some ground regarding the connection between justice and the unintended(intended?) consequences of social media and the internet. What is the balance between accountability and anonymity? We also question the Egoist moral framework and its relevance to the discussion. Thank you for your continued support!

THE CROWDSOURCED PANOPTICON-JEREMY WEISSMAN:
https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538144312/The-Crowdsourced-Panopticon-Conformity-and-Control-on-Social-Media

THE RING OF GYGES-PLATO:
https://www.plato-philosophy.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/gyges-a.pdf

SIGMUND FREUD REFRESHER:
https://www.explorepsychology.com/id-ego-superego/

MIKE TYSON MEME:
https://engine.presearch.org/images?q=mike%20tyson%20meme%20online%20punch#view

MIKE TYSON STORY:
https://www.tmz.com/2022/04/21/mike-tyson-repeatedly-punches-man-face-plane-bloodies-passenger/

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

