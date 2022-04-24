Send us a Text Message.

MONEY FROM NOTHING

APRIL 24, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 25

SHOW NOTES:

Today in Episode 25, I have a discussion with Pete Gahagan (AKA Pete G) about central bank digital currencies (CBDC). We discuss some of the history behind the initiative and potential implications for society. CBDCs are a manifestation of Howard Scott's dream of technocracy. Please take some time to check out the links below for further investigation.



TECHNOCRACY RISING:

https://www.technocracy.news/product/technocracy-rising-the-trojan-horse-of-global-transformation/



TECHNOCRACY STUDY GUIDE:

https://technocracyinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Study-Course.pdf



BANK OF INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS:

https://www.bis.org/publ/othp33.pdf



ISO 20022:

https://www.iso20022.org/sites/default/files/2022-02/introtoiso20022.pdf



VOX EU ARTICLE:

https://voxeu.org/article/central-bank-digital-currency-battle-soul-financial-system



PROJECT HAMILTON:

https://www.bostonfed.org/-/media/Documents/Project-Hamilton/Project-Hamilton-Phase-1-Whitepaper.pdf



BIS VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpNnTuK5JJU



ESG:

https://www.forbes.com/advisor/investing/esg-investing/



STAKEHOLDER CAPITALISM:

https://www.investopedia.com/stakeholder-capitalism-4774323



G.K. CHESTERTON:

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/184421.Eugenics_and_Other_Evils



CBDC BY COUNTRY-JAMES CORBETT

https://www.corbettreport.com/cbdcs-a-country-by-country-guide/



Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



