Money From Nothing
Money From Nothing

Apr 24, 2022
MONEY FROM NOTHING 

APRIL 24, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 25

SHOW NOTES:
Today in Episode 25, I have a discussion with Pete Gahagan (AKA Pete G) about central bank digital currencies (CBDC). We discuss some of the history behind the initiative and potential implications for society. CBDCs are a manifestation of Howard Scott's dream of technocracy. Please take some time to check out the links below for further investigation.

TECHNOCRACY RISING:
https://www.technocracy.news/product/technocracy-rising-the-trojan-horse-of-global-transformation/
 
TECHNOCRACY STUDY GUIDE:
https://technocracyinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Study-Course.pdf

BANK OF INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS:
https://www.bis.org/publ/othp33.pdf

ISO 20022:
https://www.iso20022.org/sites/default/files/2022-02/introtoiso20022.pdf

VOX EU ARTICLE:
https://voxeu.org/article/central-bank-digital-currency-battle-soul-financial-system

PROJECT HAMILTON:
https://www.bostonfed.org/-/media/Documents/Project-Hamilton/Project-Hamilton-Phase-1-Whitepaper.pdf

BIS VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpNnTuK5JJU

ESG:
https://www.forbes.com/advisor/investing/esg-investing/

STAKEHOLDER CAPITALISM:
https://www.investopedia.com/stakeholder-capitalism-4774323

G.K. CHESTERTON:
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/184421.Eugenics_and_Other_Evils

CBDC BY COUNTRY-JAMES CORBETT
https://www.corbettreport.com/cbdcs-a-country-by-country-guide/

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
