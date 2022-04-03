MODEST PYRE
APRIL 03, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 ANNOUNCEMENT
SHOW NOTES:
This week will be brief. I have a short message to share with you about the schedule and the upcoming topics related to the pressing issue of technocracy. I can't stress enough the importance of us educating ourselves on this issue.
Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions.
You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.
