MODERN GUILT WITH PETE GAHAGAN



MARCH 12, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 47

SHOW NOTES:



Today’s topic of interest is the ethical framework known as Effective Altruism. The discussion we had is loosely based on an article by Maddie Bannon, Shakedowns and Shibboleths. Please take some time to read the article. The link is below. You may not care about the FTX scandal or SBF, but the ethical framework, and its historical context are something that all of us should give some attention to, based on the potential implications Effective Altruism may have on our lives.



*There was a delay in the audio file for those of you who downloaded the episode right away. I've addressed this. Thank you for your patience and grace.

This is Episode 47 of The subtlecain Podcast, Modern Guilt, featuring guest co-host, Pete G. I sincerely hope that you are not amused.





