Modern Guilt with Pete Gahagan
Modern Guilt with Pete Gahagan

subtlecain
Mar 13, 2023
MODERN GUILT WITH PETE GAHAGAN

 
MARCH 12, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 47

SHOW NOTES:

Today’s topic of interest is the ethical framework known as Effective Altruism. The discussion we had is loosely based on an article by Maddie Bannon, Shakedowns and Shibboleths. Please take some time to read the article. The link is below. You may not care about the FTX scandal or SBF, but the ethical framework, and its historical context are something that all of us should give some attention to, based on the potential implications Effective Altruism may have on our lives.  

*There was a delay in the audio file for those of you who downloaded the episode right away. I've addressed this. Thank you for your patience and grace.

This is Episode 47 of The subtlecain Podcast, Modern Guilt, featuring guest co-host, Pete G. I sincerely hope that you are not amused.



MADDIE BANNON: TLAV

https://tlavagabond.substack.com/p/protected-shakedowns-and-shibboleths

PETER SINGER: 

https://petersinger.info/faq

 CALHOUN'S RAT UTOPIA:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOFveSUmh9U

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

