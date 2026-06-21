The subtlecain Podcast

The subtlecain Podcast

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the lilac dragonfly's avatar
the lilac dragonfly
Jun 23

My dad was killed as an unwilling participant in Vietnam when I was one, so I have never known what it’s like to have a complete family with a dad, but I can try to imagine it.

This gives real honor to your dad, sprinkled with lots of good advice. Nice picture too. :)

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Annika Coyuco's avatar
Annika Coyuco
Jun 22

Appropriate for Father’s Day. When married couples raise children, will they want them to be safe and happy? Or will they want them to grow despite hardship?

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