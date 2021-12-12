The subtlecain Podcast
MARK IT A RONA SMOKY

DECEMBER 12, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 8    

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #8, we embark on a thought experiment related to the pandemic, discuss some CDC guidance on reporting deaths related to COVID, and talk about some of the less mentioned aspects of the situation we find ourselves in. I share my own experience with the disease and reflect on the way our perceptions have changed over the last two years. I know we are all becoming weary with the ongoing situation. The media have chosen to avoid some of this information in order to preserve a narrative of fear. It is incumbent on us to sift and winnow through the available information to separate perceived risk and actual risk.

CDC mortality: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/covid19/mortality-overview.htm

CDC guidance on reporting COVID on death certificates: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vsrg/vsrg03-508.pdf

CDC SARS information: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vsrg/vsrg03-508.pdf

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
