The subtlecain Podcast

The subtlecain Podcast

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DIGILEAK WORLD
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I am wondering that the decades of movie industry horror movies and gaming industry killing games have desensitized the younger generations to the point of losing a sense of empathy and a capacity for morality and justice. Comments?

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