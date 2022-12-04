Just Like That

Send us a Text Message.

DECEMBER 04, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 41

Today, Episode 41, I am calling on all of you to consider what it is that you can do to bless another. I also share a specific need that I hope you will take the time to hear about. The link below will take you to a website page where you can support a family in need. Please consider helping however you can.

https://www.givesendgo.com/Bensonhousefire



