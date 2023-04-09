Send us a Text Message.

JUST CAN'T GET ENOUGH

APRIL 09, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 48

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 48- Just Can't Get Enough, I cover the importance of performing a sort of triage in our lives. I suggest that information overload and the fear porn industry has compromised our ability to live in the moment. Do you have a hope that transcends the circumstances of your life? Christians celebrate the Resurrection today, the ultimate manifestation of hope. Wherever you are, whatever your situation, I want you to know that you are never really alone. Happy Easter!



Psychology Today-Locus of Control:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/locus-control



Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.