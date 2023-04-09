The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Just Can't Get Enough
0:00
-19:52

Just Can't Get Enough

subtlecain
Apr 09, 2023
Share

Send us a Text Message.

JUST CAN'T GET ENOUGH

APRIL 09, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 48

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 48- Just Can't Get Enough, I cover the importance of performing a sort of triage in our lives. I suggest that information overload and the fear porn industry has compromised our ability to live in the moment. Do you have a hope that transcends the circumstances of your life? Christians celebrate the Resurrection today, the ultimate manifestation of hope. Wherever you are, whatever your situation, I want you to know that you are never really alone. Happy Easter!

Psychology Today-Locus of Control:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/locus-control

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain