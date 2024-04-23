INTERVIEW PATRICK WOOD: MAD WORLD



LISTEN HERE!



APRIL, 22ND, 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 68



SHOW NOTES: (AI generated)

Prepare to be captivated as Patrick Wood, renowned author and expert on the fusion of technocracy and transhumanism, joins us on The subtlecain Podcast. With a keen historical lens, Patrick unravels the complex tapestry of technocratic and transhumanist thought, tracing its evolution from the 1930s to its current manifestation. As we examine the legacy of Howard Scott and the ideological battles of the past century, our conversation reveals how these historical threads are woven into the fabric of today's societal challenges.



Venturing further into our discussion, Patrick and I dissect the seductive yet deceptive nature of technological advances and their intersection with the green movement. The pursuit of god-like status through transhumanism echoes the ancient narrative of Babel, but with Silicon Valley's twist. We lay bare the spiritual ramifications of such ambitions, contemplating the implications for individuals and society as a whole. This segment of our dialogue offers an eye-opening perspective on the very essence of human progress and the potential pitfalls of blind technological worship.



In a world increasingly enamored with the promises of artificial intelligence, Patrick and I explore how to anchor ourselves in reality. We consider the power of human connection, love, and service as antidotes to the isolating and disorienting effects of an AI-centric society. As our conversation concludes, we leave listeners with an empowering message: amidst the encroaching cold mechanics of a science-driven world, it is our innate capacity for compassion and connection that remains our strongest bastion of hope.



LINKS/SUBTLECAIN SPOTLIGHT-PATRICK WOOD:





https://citizensforfreespeech.org





https://www.technocracy.news





https://substack.com/@patrickwood