INTERVIEW: JIM GALE



JANUARY 29, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 44

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 44, I have the opportunity to speak with Jim Gale. Jim is a man of action who is working hard to help find solutions to the problems we face as a society. He has found ways to use his life experience and talent to encourage people to take power back in the form of food forests. He also has a dynamic podcast with a host of freedom-loving guests. I think you will truly appreciate what he has to offer.



LIVE INTERVIEW VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bKBYsFunt4



JIM GALE WEBSITE AND PODCAST LINKS:

https://foodforestabundance.com

https://foodforestabundance.com/resources/podcast/



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

