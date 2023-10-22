The subtlecain Podcast
Interview: James Roguski-Stop the WHO!!
Interview: James Roguski-Stop the WHO!!

subtlecain
Oct 22, 2023
INTERVIEW: JAMES ROGUSKI-STOP THE WHO!!

OCTOBER 22, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 55

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 55, we are joined by author, researcher, health advocate and activist James Roguski. The topic of our discussion is the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Zerodraft of the WHO CA+ initiative, commonly referred to as "the Pandemic Treaty." Please share this information with others. The links provided below will help you further understand this complex but extremely significant content. 


JAMES ROGUSKI SUBSTACK:
https://jamesroguski.substack.com?utm_source=navbar&utm_medium=web&r=ljaf4


LINKS FOR RESEARCHING AND ACTION:

ThePeoplesDeclaration.com

ExitTheWHO.org

ExitTheWHO.com

StopTheAmendments.com

StopTheWHO.com

ScrewTheWHO.com

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
