INTERVIEW: JAMES ROGUSKI-STOP THE WHO!!

OCTOBER 22, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 55

Today, in Episode 55, we are joined by author, researcher, health advocate and activist James Roguski. The topic of our discussion is the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Zerodraft of the WHO CA+ initiative, commonly referred to as "the Pandemic Treaty." Please share this information with others. The links provided below will help you further understand this complex but extremely significant content.





https://jamesroguski.substack.com?utm_source=navbar&utm_medium=web&r=ljaf4





ThePeoplesDeclaration.com



ExitTheWHO.org



ExitTheWHO.com

StopTheAmendments.com



StopTheWHO.com



ScrewTheWHO.com



