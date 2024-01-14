Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW: JAMES ROGUSKI-DON'T QUIT WHILE YOU'RE AHEAD!

JANUARY, 14TH 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 61

SHOW NOTES:



This week, in Episode 61, returning guest James Roguski and I unearth the truths behind the World Health Organization's covert maneuvers. We peel back layers of obscurity to reveal the fact that pivotal amendments to international health regulations, previously reported as adopted, were never actually voted on. Prepare for an eye-opening discussion about the implications of this perchance intentional oversight and about the critical need for transparency in global health governance.



JAMES ROGUSKI LINKS:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/exit-the-who

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/exit-the-united-nations-and-the-who



DAMASCUS ROAD PROJECT:

https://damascusroadproject.org



GREATER RESET:

https://thegreaterreset.org





