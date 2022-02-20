The subtlecain Podcast
Interview: James Corbett
Interview: James Corbett

Feb 20, 2022
INTERVIEW: JAMES CORBETT

FEBRUARY 20, 2022      Aaron Smith      Season 1      Episode 18

SHOW NOTES:

James Corbett of the Corbett Report joins us in Episode #18 for an important conversation on the biosecurity state and the implications of some of the trends we are seeing in society in general. We also discuss his #SolutionsWatch series and emphasize the importance of each of us being actively engaged in resisting tyranny.

Corbett Report:
https://www.corbettreport.com

https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=bill+gates
https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=solutions+watch


Giorgio Agamben: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/249251855_Giorgio_Agamben_State_of_Exception_Stato_di_eccezione_Translated_by_Kevin_Attell

2001 The Model State Emergency Health Powers Act: https://www.ncsl.org/Portals/1/documents/health/modelact.pdf

OSHA: https://archive.is/T9aYq

WHO 2005: https://www.who.int/ihr/finalversion9Nov07.pdf

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
