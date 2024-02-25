INTERVIEW IAIN DAVIS: THE DISILLUSIONED BLOGGER



FEBRUARY, 25TH 2024 SEASON 1 EPISODE 64

SHOW NOTES:

Today, we speak to author, journalist, blogger and autodidactic researcher of the highest caliber, Mr. Iain Davis. Iain is a thoughtful, engaging writer who shares my value for sifting and winnowing through the evidence. Iain presents his arguments with the explicit desire to inspire curiosity and enter the arena of ideas. I believe you’ll enjoy this thought provoking and hope invoking conversation.



Iain and I discuss his views on geopolitical movements, CBDCs, the unjust treatment of journalist Richard D. Hall, and the strategic implementation of technocracy. See the links below for Iain Davis and Richard D. Hall!



You can always email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com



IAIN DAVIS:



https://substack.com/@iaindavis

iaindavis.com

The subtlecain Spotlight:



This episode we feature journalist Richard D. Hall. Please follow the links to learn more about his situation and how you can support him.



OFFGUARDIAN ARTICLE:

https://off-guardian.org/2024/02/13/richard-d-hall-a-travesty-of-justice/



Here's the link to his legal fund:

https://www.richplanet.net/legal.php