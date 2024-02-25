INTERVIEW IAIN DAVIS: THE DISILLUSIONED BLOGGER
LISTEN HERE
FEBRUARY, 25TH 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 64
SHOW NOTES:
Today, we speak to author, journalist, blogger and autodidactic researcher of the highest caliber, Mr. Iain Davis. Iain is a thoughtful, engaging writer who shares my value for sifting and winnowing through the evidence. Iain presents his arguments with the explicit desire to inspire curiosity and enter the arena of ideas. I believe you’ll enjoy this thought provoking and hope invoking conversation.
Iain and I discuss his views on geopolitical movements, CBDCs, the unjust treatment of journalist Richard D. Hall, and the strategic implementation of technocracy. See the links below for Iain Davis and Richard D. Hall!
You can always email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com
The subtlecain Podcast Telegram: https://t.me/ThesubtlecainPodcast
IAIN DAVIS:
https://substack.com/@iaindavis
The subtlecain Spotlight:
This episode we feature journalist Richard D. Hall. Please follow the links to learn more about his situation and how you can support him.
OFFGUARDIAN ARTICLE:
https://off-guardian.org/2024/02/13/richard-d-hall-a-travesty-of-justice/
Here's the link to his legal fund:
https://www.richplanet.net/legal.php
Thank you for an informative & interesting interview. As well, inspiring for all of us to talk together and realize where we actually stand, that together we hold awesome power and influence. Far too many choose to remain timid and uninformed to avoid upsetting thoughts. Such people are purposefully spineless and deserve the title of being foolish SHEEP.
Thanks Aaron. Enjoyed the discussion I hope listeners find it interesting and take some encouragement from the concluding remarks. Many thanks. - Iain Davis.