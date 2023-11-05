The subtlecain Podcast
Interview: Hrvoje Moric-Geopolitics and Empire
Interview: Hrvoje Moric-Geopolitics and Empire

subtlecain
Nov 05, 2023
INTERVIEW: HRVOJE MORIC-GEOPOLITICS AND EMPIRE

NOVEMBER 5, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 56

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 56, we are joined by Hrvoje Moric of the Geopolitics and Empire podcast and the Hrvoje Moric show on TNT Radio. Hrvoje is a brave truth-seeker who leads by example and who daily enters the arena of ideas on his radio show and podcast.  Please, take the time to follow the links below and familiarize yourself with his work. You can always email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com. 

"Propaganda cease where simple dialogue begins"- Jacques Ellul


HRVOJE MORIC LINKS:

https://geopoliticsandempire.com

https://tntradio.live/shows/the-hrvoje-moric-show

https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com


