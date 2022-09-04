INTERVIEW: FRODE BURDAL KLEVSTUL
SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 34
SHOW NOTES:
Today, in Episode 34, I am joined by the author of the book, Bill Goats and the Forest, Frode Burdal Klevstul. Frode is an insightful man with a strong sense of obligation to speak truth with love and actively engage with others in a way that inspires introspection. It is truly my pleasure to share this conversation with you all. See the link below for how to support Frode in his work.
Bill Goats and the Forest:
https://billgoats.com
Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!
Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile
You can support the show in these ways:
GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast
Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain
You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.
Interview: Frode Burdal Klevstul