Send us a Text Message.

INSTEAD OF SHEEP

MARCH 06, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 20

SHOW NOTES:

The current events flooding the news waves have been making me think about how much I distrust the information that I receive from MSM. The real-world suffering of people being used to further the goals of elitist globalists, who are unlikely to feel any real consequences for their actions, can be disheartening. I hope that Episode #20, though somewhat shorter than the other shows, will be an uplifting respite from the madness.



Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.