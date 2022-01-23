The subtlecain Podcast
subtlecain
Jan 23, 2022
GIVE A LITTLE BIT

JANUARY 23, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 14          

SHOW NOTES:

The moral framework in which we operate guides our decisions. Sometimes that framework can become imbalanced between the empirical and mythical. What is the basis for charity? In Episode #14, we begin a discussion about meaning and morality. We discover that the hard, unfeeling approach of the strictly objective does not account for the human tendency for charity.

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
Appears in episode
subtlecain
