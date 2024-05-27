There are days that I get really depressed. It comes on out of no where and I wonder if anything I say or do really matters. I wonder what actual effect I’ve had. Not just me though. There are a host of people who are out here trying to engage hearts and minds, not win them, like people with an agenda do, but engage them, inspire them, shake them up and point them to the exit of Plato’s cave. That may seem like an arrogant thing to say. Maybe it is, I don’t know. I just know that I’m walking around, going about my day and seeing the majority of people content to hand over their sovereignty to a bunch of self-interested psychopaths in leadership. I am tired to my bones of hearing the same idiotic talking points regurgitated about whatever politically correct trend we’re on at the time. I’m tired of the fight.

We have forgotten how good we have it, or had it, in any event. What kind of country will my grandchildren have to live in? What will their lives look like in five, ten, twenty years from now? Do we have that long? I don’t know. I don’t want to be fatalistic or focus on the negative, because there are so many things about this life that are good and true and worth fighting for. I think the hardest part about it is the lack of resistance. This is why understanding things like how propaganda is used against the public is so important.

There’s something called a Camel Spider. It’s not really a spider, it’s not really a scorpion. It’s horrific to look at, just awful. One of those creatures that makes you stop and ask, “Was that really necessary, God?” There are urban legends that the camel spider’s bite is anesthetic, and that it would numb the legs of soldiers in the Middle East and feed on them as they sleep. This is scientifically inaccurate, but metaphorically, it is priceless. I heard that urban legend when I was in Kuwait and I was in no hurry to test the hypothesis. I’m glad it’s not true. However, that is the picture that I have in my mind when I see what is going on right now. A horrid, vile beast, with many eyes and an insatiable hunger for more, always more. I picture society as the sleeping soldier that has been bitten and is having his flesh eaten as he slumbers, unaware. You look at this WHO Pandemic Response Treaty and the amendments to the International Health Regulations. The soldier sleeps and the predator feeds.

I don’t know what I expect to see when I look around me. I don’t want people to be anxious and fearful, I don’t want to see desperation and defeat in their eyes. That would bring me no joy, but I wish I sensed at least some apprehension about the direction things are going that was not connected to a series of pre-programmed talking points. Instead, I see people worried about celebrity break-ups and the next woke Netflix series. I see people leveraged to their eyes in debt and boosted to all hell with experimental gene therapies. I see trans reading hours and commercials for antidepressants. I see people with no hope, trying to amuse themselves to death, to avoid asking any questions about the narratives they’ve been sold.

I don’t pretend to know what’s all going on or why it’s happening. I do know that we are in precarious times. I have no delusions that I’m a voice, crying in the wilderness, but I feel like the house is on fire and everyone’s still just watching TV and eating Cheetos. So, what do we do? I know you feel it too. You see how far we’ve fallen. You can sense the sea change, can’t you? It’s like the shadow perceived from the corner of your eye. The spell that was cast has flaws, and every once in a while there’s a faint shimmering, and what appeared to be beautiful, sheds its illusion. What we see in that moment is the hideous visage of pure evil. I’m not talking about politics here. I’m talking about the reality that lies beneath the surface of our perception. The actual reality of our existence. We see “through a glass darkly”.

I’m asking you all to pray, to set aside the trivial disagreements we have about non-issues which have been placed before us as distractions from the real truth. Shadows on the wall of the cave. The matrix, the spiritual world that lies beyond the spectrum of our sight.