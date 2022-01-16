FREE FALLIN'  

The subtlecain Podcast
Jan 16, 2022
In Episode #13, we pick up where we left off last week. I go over the third and fourth conditions for Mass Formation, as described by Professor Mattias Desmet. And I offer an analysis of the events leading up to the pandemic that may have made us more vulnerable to being influenced and thus more desirous of joining the crowd.

Here's a link to the attempt by "fact checkers" to disprove the existence of Mass Formation by, you guessed it, an appeal to authority. No need for technocrats to construct actual arguments! https://twitter.com/i/events/1479934834164133893

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

