APRIL, 7TH 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 67

Have you ever wondered just how deep the rabbit hole goes when it comes to the science and satire surrounding public health policies? I'm Aaron Smith, and this episode pulls back the curtain on the controversial topic of mRNA COVID vaccines, with a sprinkle of humor to start us off. We kick things off with a spoof recording that might make you chuckle, but then we get down to the nitty-gritty. Why have I chosen to steer clear of the jab? It's not a decision I've made lightly, and I'm here to share the peer-reviewed research that's had me thinking twice. Together with special contributor Brock Tanslacks, we're stirring up a crucial conversation about vigilance and personal choice in the face of experimental medical treatments.



Strap in for a chapter that shifts gears from playful banter to the pressing issue of potential health risks that accompany uncharted scientific territory. Adopting the mindset of 'guilty until proven innocent,' we examine the principle of doing no harm in the face of emergency medical interventions. And as we ponder the hypothesis correlating the spike protein in COVID vaccines with prion diseases, it's clear that this is no laughing matter. The stakes are high, and the need for greater scrutiny is evident. By the end of this episode, you'll have a whole new perspective on the delicate balance of information and the implications our health choices today could have for years to come.



