EYES WITHOUT A FACE



AUGUST 21, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 33

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 33, we discuss how social media impacts our self-perception and our perception of the world around us. We live in what I like to call a "Billboard Society". Social media profiles are sanitized versions of who we are that we present to the world with the hope that we will be accepted and liked. The positive and negative feedback we receive online can coerce us into conformity or silence. If our meaning is not built on something that transcends the trends, we will never know who we truly are apart from them.





Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



