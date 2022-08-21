The subtlecain Podcast
Eyes Without a Face

Aug 21, 2022
EYES WITHOUT A FACE

 
AUGUST 21, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 33

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 33, we discuss how social media impacts our self-perception and our perception of the world around us. We live in what I like to call a "Billboard Society". Social media profiles are sanitized versions of who we are that we present to the world with the hope that we will be accepted and liked. The positive and negative feedback we receive online can coerce us into conformity or silence. If our meaning is not built on something that transcends the trends, we will never know who we truly are apart from them.

 
The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet:
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-psychology-of-totalitarianism

Social Intelligence by Daniel Goleman:
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/69110/social-intelligence-by-daniel-goleman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZskNGdP_zM

The Crowdsourced Panopticon by Jeremy Weissman:
https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538144336/The-Crowdsourced-Panopticon-Conformity-and-Control-on-Social-Media

Social Neuroscience NIH:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21714746

The Physiological Basis of Nonverbal Communication- Springer:
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-1-4612-5202-3_6

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

