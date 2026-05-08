Everybody wants to save the world.

That sounds noble. Virtuous, even. It sounds like the kind of instinct we should encourage. But there’s a problem hiding underneath it—one that is easy to miss and difficult to confront.

We were never meant to save the world.

We are not its saviors. We are its stewards.

That distinction matters far more than we tend to admit.

Instead of turning inward—toward discipline, reflection, and the slow work of aligning ourselves with what is right—we fix our attention outward. Not just outward, but outward at scale. Global scale. Abstract scale. A scale so vast that it demands everything from us while allowing us to meaningfully affect almost nothing.

The result is a strange contradiction: we become hyper-engaged and practically ineffective at the same time.

I’ve seen this clearly in my own life.

More often than I’d like to admit, I misdirect my attention. Rather than confronting what needs to be corrected in me, I project outward. Instead of dealing with my own failures, I find it easier to identify and critique the failures of others.

The pattern is predictable.

The further I drift from where I know I should be, the more aggressively I want to impose my ideals on the world around me. What should function as a mirror becomes a projector.

At the time, it feels justified. It rarely is.

When I find myself irrationally irritated by someone else’s behavior, there is often a simple explanation: I’ve done something similar. It may not be identical, but it’s close enough to expose something I would rather ignore.

It’s a familiar teaching of Christ, but one we consistently resist:

Remove the beam from your own eye before worrying about the splinter in someone else’s.

We resist it because it limits our reach. It forces us to focus on something far less comfortable—ourselves.

Instead, we are encouraged to look outward. Tolerance is elevated as a virtue, but it is often paired with an unspoken demand for conformity. We are told to reshape the world according to our ideals, many of which are rooted in comparison, resentment, and the subtle elevation of self.

At its core, much of this thinking runs on envy.

And envy does not exist without pride.

A humble person can take genuine joy in the success of others. Pride distorts that instinct. It turns another person’s success into a reflection of our own perceived failure. Instead of asking what we need to change, we begin to resent what they have achieved.

From there, the temptation becomes obvious: if we cannot rise, we can at least level the field.

I saw a version of this play out in a way I didn’t expect when I began my path to sobriety.

At the time, I assumed the people around me would support me. Instead, many of those relationships began to fracture. Some became distant. Others became openly hostile. A few even tried to pull me back into the habits I was trying to leave behind.

It was confusing at first. Then it became clear.

If I had remained the same—unpredictable, self-destructive, unstable—it made everyone else’s choices easier to justify. As long as I was that guy, no one had to look too closely at themselves.

I remember running into an old friend at a bar a few years into sobriety. We hadn’t seen each other in a long time. We talked, laughed, and revisited old memories. After a while, he relaxed and said something that stuck with me:

“You know, I wouldn’t mind hanging out once in a while… as long as you don’t judge me.”

It caught me off guard.

If anyone knew I wasn’t in a position to judge, it should have been him. I had been far worse than anything he was doing. But that wasn’t really the point.

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The concern wasn’t my judgment. It was what my presence represented.

Change has a way of exposing things people would rather not examine.

That realization forced me to confront something uncomfortable: I had done the same thing to others. I had measured myself against them, not to grow, but to justify where I stood.

At least I’m not that guy.

It’s a subtle form of self-preservation—and a dangerous one.

The standard, if we are honest about it, is perfection. No one meets it. We aren’t expected to. That is the entire point of grace. Christ fulfilled what we could not, not for a select few, but for all of us.

I don’t pretend to fully understand that mystery. But I understand surrender. I understand what it means to be pulled out of something I could not escape on my own.

That changes your perspective.

Humility gives us the clarity to see ourselves accurately. And when we see ourselves clearly, it becomes much easier to see others without distortion.

We are all flawed.

We are all limited.

We are all in need of grace.

That recognition should shift our posture.

We are not here to save the world. That work was already completed by Christ. We are here to steward what has been placed in front of us—our actions, our relationships, our responsibilities.

When we focus there—on what we can actually influence—we often find something that feels increasingly rare: peace.

The noise quiets. The urgency fades. We stop trying to control outcomes that were never ours to manage.

The alternative is easy to recognize.

Those who become consumed with reshaping others—who attempt to impose order on the world according to their own ideals—tend to live in a constant state of frustration. The world refuses to cooperate. People fail to conform. The result is anger, division, resentment, and isolation.

It’s easy to respond to that with judgment.

At least I’m not that guy.

But that response is simply another version of the same problem.

I’ve done it more times than I can count. I will probably do it again, possibly today. Awareness helps, but it does not eliminate the tendency.

What it can do is change how we respond in the moment.

Instead of anger, we can choose something else—something harder, but more honest: compassion.

Because no matter how composed someone appears on the surface, most of us are struggling in ways we rarely admit openly.

Left to ourselves, we are all capable of becoming the same “dumpster fire” we are so quick to recognize in others.

The difference is not superiority.

It is grace.

Information is just information.

Knowledge alone is not enough.

We must become wise.

Wisdom is the disciplined application of knowledge. It is knowing what to carry, what to act on, and what to leave behind.

Not every problem is yours to solve.

Not every failure is yours to correct.

Not every burden is yours to bear.

You are not here to save the world.

You are here to steward what has been given to you.

And that is already a tall enough order.

If you enjoyed this article, please consider checking out my dystopian sci-fi novel, , where many of these themes are pressure tested through narrative fiction.

You can find it here:

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