INTERVIEW JAMES ROGUSKI: SILENCE IS CONSENT





MAY, 12TH, 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 70

LISTEN HERE!

SHOW NOTES: (AI generated)

When Mother's Day rolled around, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than by inviting James Roguski back to The subtlecain Podcast. His passion for natural health advocacy and personal health sovereignty align perfectly with the nurturing spirit of the day, offering a wealth of knowledge to empower our listeners in making informed healthcare decisions.





Throughout the episode, we peel back the deceptive layers of health regulations, exposing how easily we can be lulled into complacency by comforting yet misleading terms like "One Health." With James's expertise, we confront the historical narrative that has led to a healthcare system prioritizing profit over patient care. We share stories that highlight the stark contrast between personalized healthcare and a one-size-fits-all approach, urging a return to treating individuals, not just symptoms.



We wrap up with an urgent call to action, encouraging our community to embrace their voices in advocating for transparency and ethics in medical treatments. As we navigate the complexities of global health agreements and potential misinformation, we emphasize the significance of community involvement and informed consent. Join us to explore how each of us can take steps towards not only protecting our health rights but also holding our government officials accountable for the decisions that impact our well-being.



SPOTLIGHT AND JAMES ROGUSKI LINKS:



James Roguski's phone number (his request): 1 (310) 619-3055



https://substack.com/@jamesroguski



http://jamesroguski.com

Share