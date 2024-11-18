Outrage seems to be the preferred emotion I see on any social media, including this one. At times, it makes me wonder about the actual motivation people have for sharing content. There are certainly outrageous things happening every day. I understand that. I also understand the benefit of finding validation from an online community when there are many topics that are difficult to discuss in public, without being shouted down. Unfortunately, the state of discourse seems to have seen a precipitous decline in civility and a rise in fragility.

It can be challenging to avoid hyperbole and ad hominem attacks on people who act with so little concern for the rights and intrinsic value of others. We have seen some very troubling developments over the course of my lifetime, especially over the course of the last few years. One thing that has always stuck with me was the idea that the more emotionally attached we are to a topic, the less confident tend to be in our position. It is hard not to be passionate about things that affect our lives and the lives of our loved ones. There is a difference between being passionate about the truth and the emotionally charged response of the insecure. Neither of these are a net benefit, but the latter is very easy to fall prey to online.

Some may question the idea that being impassioned is not a net benefit, if that passion is for the truth. I understand that position. If we are to be impassioned by anything, shouldn’t it be the truth? I would say yes, though with some very specific limitations in mind. As a Christ-follower, it is the Gospel that should impassion me. Everything else is an eternally distant second. As horrifying as some of the things we see humans doing to each other is, the solution is, and must be, to react with love and not rage. As someone who has battled rage his entire life, I do not say this lightly. I also do not say this as someone who can always practice what I preach, despite my best efforts. “Love your enemy” was not a suggestion by Jesus. It was a command. That is an example of a target for us to aim for that none of us will ever truly hit. It should keep us all humble.

It behooves us to pause and ask ourselves if what we are saying will benefit those of us who have fallen for the many narratives and psychological operations being carried out on the general public. It also pays to reflect on the fact that all of us, and I mean everyone, has a blind spot. None of us has the whole picture. Life is much too complex and nuanced for any of us to comprehend the minds of every individual that we encounter online. Each of us has a unique life experience that influences our worldview.

I often ask myself if what I am saying is meant to find validation or seek approval. I also ask myself if what I am saying will help someone who is looking for answers, find them. In a virtual world which is designed to divide, are we seeking to lift people up, or tear them down?

Posts like this generally don’t garner much positive reaction, but I believe it is important for each of us to consider whether what we are posting is meant to help the people who read it, or help ourselves. I am always appreciative when people correct me or help me understand their positions by clarifying their points. That doesn’t mean my first emotional reaction to being called out on something is always positive, but when I stop and reflect on it, I am always grateful. I’m even grateful for outlandish attacks and negative comments because they help me understand the person posting them.

There is an entire economy of outrage in alternative and legacy media. It certainly agitates the algorithms and gets the clicks. People make good money playing on the negative emotions of others and feeding on the discontent of the disenfranchised. I see the video descriptions on YouTube all the time. They generally feature some commentator riding on the coattails of a clip they found on someone else’s timeline. They play short segments and then chatter away angrily about how stupid someone is. It would be pretty easy to do for anyone who has a computer, some time and the inclination, however I don’t see how it helps enlighten anyone.

I have a small amount of online interactions compared to more prominent writers and content creators. This is the only platform I actually utilize. It’s a microcosm of the entire network, to be sure. I am happy to say that most people that I interact with are gracious and communicate respectfully. It is the general atmosphere that I mean to address with this piece. In any event, I am grateful for all of you out there who are willing to take on serious and impactful topics. I only want to encourage and each of you and impress upon you the importance of humility and empathy when presenting information.

We have more in common with the people we disagree with than we might want to admit at times. It is easy to “other” people we don’t agree with when we see such ludicrous policies and narratives all around us. It is always better to help someone see through the propaganda and uplift them, than to attack them personally. It sounds like common sense, but it is uncommonly practiced. G.K. Chesterton offered this insight.

“Men do not differ much about what things they will call evils; they differ enormously about what evils they will call excusable.”- G.K. Chesterton

We all have our blind spots. We all are on a path that reveals itself to us through trials and tribulations. We all get things wrong and make decisions we wish we hadn’t. It is my hope that we all can remember this when interacting with each other each day. I will try and fail many more times. Thank you for keeping me honest.