Send us a Text Message.

DON'T GO BREAKING MY ILLUSION

NOVEMBER 04, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 2

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #2, we look into the "Allegory of the Cave," found in Book VII of Plato's most famous work, The Republic. In this imaginary interview between his older brother, Glaucon, and his philosophy teacher, Socrates, Plato does an amazing job of depicting how difficult it is for us to shift paradigms and challenge narratives. Admittedly, reading ancient writing doesn't always give us the nail-biting thrill we get from watching today's fast-paced movies and videos, but it's well worth our time to sift through the wisdom handed down to us by the great thinkers of Greece (the third one being, of course, Aristotle).

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.