The subtlecain Podcast

The subtlecain Podcast

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Shelie's avatar
Shelie
Jun 17

Those who live around me are so lost. I live near a small northern Wisconsin village, in the woods. As I understand it, the village is praising the village idiots for installing the first flock camera. I do not have a lifelog, I mean a facebook account, but I was told the “area talk” account was a buzz with praise. I had to go and see if this was true, and yes the people I talked to thought this was a great idea. I tried to explain the mesh networking that flock, ring cameras, and wifi does, to no avail. “If you are not doing anything wrong”, I was told, this is good to catch all the criminals and drug addicts, I was told by these fear filled creatures. The chemtrails and the screens must be effecting these individuals. The rough and tough sort, you know, fishermen, and hunters live in the northwoods. My friend, bless his heart, is finally understanding after three or four years of me explaining it, backed up by reading material for him. At least he pretends to understand, just to shut me up perhaps…

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
Jun 17Edited

Some of do want to die. My husband has a rare dementia. Fast progressing. And we pray everyday for god to bring him home. To end his suffering. He prays to. Eventually he will lose all ability to communicate, but he will retain cognition. He will know…

Alzheimer’s would be better . At least he would not know WTF is going on.

Corticalbasal degeneration syndrome.

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