Send us a Text Message.

DO I WANNA KNOW?



AUGUST 07, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 32

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 32, we discuss the importance of honest introspection, which gives us the humility to recognize our own capacity for evil and to avoid the arrogance of self-righteousness. We also touched on the moral chasm that exists between choosing to sacrifice ourselves for others—a trait we so admire in our heroes—and being coerced into sacrificing ourselves for the collective.





The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet:

https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-psychology-of-totalitarianism



Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.