The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Do I Wanna Know?
0:00
-19:38

Do I Wanna Know?

subtlecain
Aug 07, 2022
Share

Send us a Text Message.

DO I WANNA KNOW?

 
AUGUST 07, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 32

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 32, we discuss the importance of honest introspection, which gives us the humility to recognize our own capacity for evil and to avoid the arrogance of self-righteousness. We also touched on the moral chasm that exists between choosing to sacrifice ourselves for others—a trait we so admire in our heroes—and being coerced into sacrificing ourselves for the collective.

 
The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet:
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-psychology-of-totalitarianism

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain