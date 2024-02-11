The subtlecain Podcast
Day in the Life: Digital Deities
subtlecain
Feb 11, 2024
Send us a Text Message.

DAY IN THE LIFE: DIGITAL DEITIES


FEBRUARY, 28TH 2024      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 63

SHOW NOTES:


Ever wondered if our devotion to the latest gadgets mirrors the ancient worship of golden idols? Join me, your host, to navigate the treacherous waters of our technologically-saturated culture, guided by insights from Neil Postman's "Technopoly." It's time we scrutinize how our daily lives, once rich with personal convictions, are now being subtly sculpted by the invisible hands of digital deities.

You can always email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com

Telegram: https://t.me/ThesubtlecainPodcast

V4V:
This episode we feature author Iain Davis and call for support for his work.
IAIN DAVIS:

https://substack.com/@iaindavis

https://iaindavis.com/

LINKS TO RECENT INTERVIEWS:

ANTIJANTEPODDEN-MIRIAM EKELUND, FRODE BURDAL KLEVSTUL:

https://ajp.fm/index.html

https://open.substack.com/pub/antijantepodden/p/velkommen?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

CORBETT REPORT-SOLUTIONS WATCH:

https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-payitforward/

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
