Crosstown Traffic
Crosstown Traffic

Oct 09, 2023
CROSSTOWN TRAFFIC

OCTOBER 08, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 54

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 1 of Season 2, we discuss the disproportionate focus on catastrophe in the media and the reality of our lives. We also discuss what authority and leadership are, as well as the power of symbols. Clowns abound, my friends, clowns abound, but we must not allow ourselves to be lured into believing that just because something is outlandish,  it isn't dangerous.

Suggested Reading:
Propaganda: The Formation of Men's Attitudes- Jacques Ellul
The Crowdsourced Panopticon- Jeremy Weissman
The Rape of  the Mind- Joost Meerloo
The Crowd: The Study of the Popular Mind- Gustav Le Bon
Amusing Ourselves to Death- Neil Postman

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
