Send us a Text Message.

CROSSTOWN TRAFFIC

OCTOBER 08, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 54

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 1 of Season 2, we discuss the disproportionate focus on catastrophe in the media and the reality of our lives. We also discuss what authority and leadership are, as well as the power of symbols. Clowns abound, my friends, clowns abound, but we must not allow ourselves to be lured into believing that just because something is outlandish, it isn't dangerous.



Suggested Reading:

Propaganda: The Formation of Men's Attitudes- Jacques Ellul

The Crowdsourced Panopticon- Jeremy Weissman

The Rape of the Mind- Joost Meerloo

The Crowd: The Study of the Popular Mind- Gustav Le Bon

Amusing Ourselves to Death- Neil Postman



Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the show

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.