The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Come on Baby Light my Torch
0:00
-23:32

Come on Baby Light my Torch

subtlecain
Nov 28, 2021
Share

Send us a Text Message.

COME ON BABY LIGHT MY TORCH

NOVEMBER 28, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 6    

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #6, we tackle the difference between persuasion and propaganda. To do that subject justice, we must take a look at Edward Bernays and explore some of his devious contributions to the propaganda that infects our world. Being able to recognize propaganda is a must if we are to break away from its subversive, often-undetected influence in our lives. I really think you'll find this episode helpful to your journey.

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain