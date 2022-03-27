BULLS ON PARADE 

Send us a Text Message.

Today, in Episode #23, we examine the balance between being informed and gratuitous consumption of negative, and often misleading, information. Does the perceived benefit of being informed, outweigh the harm from an imbalance of hope and tragedy? Are we being led around like cattle to be corralled, when we spend so much time and energy listening to voices we know are untruthful and manipulative? I ask these questions and more.



