The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Bricks in the Wall Part 1
0:00
-29:15

Bricks in the Wall Part 1

subtlecain
Mar 13, 2022
Share

Send us a Text Message.

BRICKS IN THE WALL PART 1

MARCH 13, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 21

SHOW NOTES:
Today, in Episode #21, we feature the first of a two part interview with Pete Gahagan, AKA Pete G, who shares some of the observations he has made about the educational system in the U.S. Of course, these observations are not confined to the US; many of them are pertinent to any place in Western civilization, to some degree or another. First and foremost, I want to acknowledge that being a teacher is an extremely challenging career.
https://open.lib.umn.edu/sociology/chapter/16-1-a-brief-history-of-education-in-the-united-states/ general history of education in US

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSN4U3eWvxs - Prussian education model

 https://libertylifehappiness.com/education/ - Article with the Thomas Alexander quote and other info on Prussian model

 https://grandfather-economic-report.com/1895-test.htm - 1895 8th grade final exam Salina Kansas

 https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/516842-the-smart-way-to-keep-people-passive-and-obedient-is - Noam Chomsky quote

 https://tragedyandhope.com/ - good resources and info

 https://tragedyandhope.com/peace-revolution-episode-023/ - Peace Revolution Podcast #23

http://www.triviumeducation.com/trivium/- 7 liberal arts (Trivium / Quadrivium)

 https://getautonomy.info/ - Course on autonomy

 Recommended Books :

"The Underground History of American Education" - John Taylor Gatto

"Weapons of Mass Instruction" - John Taylor Gatto

"The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America" - Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt

"School World Order - The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education" - John Klyczek

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain