Blinded by the Light
Blinded by the Light

subtlecain
Nov 05, 2021
Send us a Text Message.

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT

NOVEMBER 04, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 3

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #3, we finish up with Plato's "Allegory of the Cave" and discuss its implications. From it we learn that our ability to adapt to paradigm-shifting information does not come easy. Allowing ourselves to step away from the various shadow dramas we're drawn into is critical to saving our humanity and to staying on good terms with those with whom we disagree.

Because these first three episodes are a package, I released them in close proximity to each other. From here on out, though, I plan to release one episode a week. I will upload new episodes on Sundays, God willing and nursing school allowing!

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
