BLINDED BY THE LIGHT

NOVEMBER 04, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 3

In Episode #3, we finish up with Plato's "Allegory of the Cave" and discuss its implications. From it we learn that our ability to adapt to paradigm-shifting information does not come easy. Allowing ourselves to step away from the various shadow dramas we're drawn into is critical to saving our humanity and to staying on good terms with those with whom we disagree.



Because these first three episodes are a package, I released them in close proximity to each other. From here on out, though, I plan to release one episode a week. I will upload new episodes on Sundays, God willing and nursing school allowing!

