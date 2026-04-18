There’s all this talk about the super advanced technology that’s being hidden from us. Zero-point energy, anti-gravitics, quantum computing, etc. There are also real technologies used to justify extraordinary measures or terrify the public. I give you PCR “testing”, wastewater surveillance, etc. We’re told these actual technologies are able to do things they were either never meant to do, or cannot do.

What is becoming more and more apparent to me is that a spell is being cast upon an unsuspecting population. This spell is one of glamour. The recent Artemis II Mission is, in my opinion, a great example. One need not look very deeply into the many inconsistencies and glitches in that particular psy-op, to see past the deception (I hate to burst the moon bubble for any NASA junkies).

While I was writing my book, Project NIMROD, it occurred to me that the Enki, the elite ruling class of my fictional universe, didn’t really need to be able to do all the things that they claimed they could. They simply needed the people to believe that they could. In the same vein as the great nineties movie, Wag the Dog, one doesn’t need all the expense and destruction of a real war, when you can manufacture one in a studio, or with AI. It’s just much more efficient to deceive the population, than to waste all the time and energy actually fighting a war.

Share

After all, efficiency is the highest moral ambition of The Machine. The Steven Greers of the world tremble in awe of the many suppressed technologies that could be revealed by the (permanently) imminent Disclosure TM. Such narratives enable the ruling class to capitalize on the public’s techno-optimistic fantasies. I’m sure you’ve noticed that the amount of Disclosure TM documentaries has multiplied exponentially. Even the Orange Man has recently jumped on board. The hard truth is that the actual infrastructure and technology to control the masses doesn’t need to exist. People just need to be willing to believe that it does. They will act accordingly.

The idea behind Jeremy Bentham’s panopticon wasn’t that the guards in the prison would be able to watch everyone simultaneously. It is that the prisoners wouldn’t be able to tell if they were being watched. The prisoners’ inability to verify whether or not they were under surveillance at any given moment would be sufficiently oppressive to gain compliance.

The threat of violence is often enough. One need not actually act upon the threat. The media need only show isolated examples of invasive technology surveilling an unsuspecting population. Peoples’ minds will fill in the gaps and project that perceived ability into every single moment and aspect of their lives.

I have avoided, as much as possible in this age, the adoption of any “smart” devices into my home. I don’t carry my cell phone around all the time, I barely have it on me at home, and I eschew almost all social media. In this way, I have mitigated my exposure to the surveillance grid. I would strongly encourage others to do so as well. I’m not advocating for apathy or complacency related to the invasive technologies we are surrounded by. I’m suggesting that the main threat is possibly more psychological than tangible in many ways.

For those out there who are all in on wearable technology, or having myriad listening devices in close proximity to them, I don’t really know what to say, apart from, it’s an interesting choice. The wanton adoption of every technological nightmare that rears its head warrants an entirely separate article, or book. I personally don’t understand the all in crowd. Incidentally, they are also the most likely to post their every waking moment on social media. Alas, they remain a mystery to me. I have many faults of my own, so I think it uncharitable to judge them too harshly.

Suffice it to say they are not the target audience here. The audience who I am most interested in reaching with this article are the ones who are already suspicious of the digital panopticon; those of us who dislike the idea of having an invasive and oppressive government surveilling our every move. For the record, I’m not in any way saying that there aren’t invasive technologies and nefarious actors. What I am proposing, is that the illusion of complete surveillance is sufficient to influence the thoughts and behaviors of a large swath of the population. Governments need not actually listen to every conversation, or record every keystroke of our computers, to achieve their totalitarian goals. People need only believe it is happening.

There are logical and logistical reasons why the ruling class would invest more time and resources into creating the illusion of omnipotence than developing and maintaining the systems complete control would require. As stated earlier, efficiency is the highest virtue of the technocrat.

Message subtlecain

There’s another point to be made here. Consider the occult tendencies of the techno-trans-humanist class. The blatant occultic symbolism in media over the last few years has become so obvious that even the most stalwart of ostriches are starting to ask questions. Taking this into account, the possibility that we are under a spell should not be an overly burdensome concept to consider. The virtual guards in the tower of the digital panopticon might not be able to watch us all at once. We may never know if, and when, their prying eyes are upon us. We may never know when they’re pervy little bots are listening at the door, but maybe not knowing, is enough.

Perhaps I am wrong, and the digital gods are hoovering up our every whisper and breath. Perhaps The Machine is omniscient (I don’t personally believe it). As far as I’m concerned, there is only One who is omniscient and omnipotent. Even Sauron’s eye could only see so much. I take this to be quite a comforting thought. Yes, there are billions, if not trillions of dollars, pouring into programs attempting to realize the dream of total surveillance and control. While the schemers are working on the problem of how to do it, I believe they are simply telling us that they already are.

If I were to guess, I’d say the proverbial tail is once again wagging the dog. I’m not saying that we shouldn’t be vigilant, or speak up against the invasive surveillance of our everyday lives. I’m not saying that the advanced technologies being presented couldn’t exist. I’m simply proposing that it’s a whole lot easier and more efficient to make people believe The Machine is omniscient, than to make it so.

If this article resonated with you, you will love my dystopian novel, Project NIMROD. I am currently writing the second installment of The Vivekan Chronicles, where I further pressure test ideas like this through narrative fiction.

RESIST INTEGRATION